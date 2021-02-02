Former Kelowna Rocket defenceman plays 1,000th NHL game

Photo: NHL

Former Kelowna Rocket defenceman Shea Weber is about to hit a career milestone.

Widely considered the best homegrown defenceman to come out of the Rockets defenceman factory, Weber plays his 1,000th NHL game Tuesday when his Montreal Canadians host the Vancouver Canucks.

Now in his 16th season, Weber has amassed 220 goals and 576 points. Among former Rockets, only Jamie Benn (301) has scored more goals and Benn (690) and Duncan Keith (615) have more points.

He will also become just the third former Rocket to hit the 1,000 game mark in the NHL behind only Duncan Keith (1,148) and Scott Hannan (1,055).

A native of Sicamous, Weber was not selected in the WHL draft, but was listed by the club during his time in the KIJHL.

He played 190 games over parts of four season with the Rockets, a career highlighted by a Memorial Cup championship in 2004.

Weber was selected by Nashville in the second round of the 2003 draft.

He played 11 seasons with the Predators before being dealt to Montreal in a trade that sent P.K. Subban to Nashville.

Weber helped Canada win gold at the 2005 World Juniors, and the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.