165362
156435
Sports  

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died

Maradona dead at 60

- | Story: 317380

One of soccer's greatest stars has died.

Argentine icon Diego Maradona died sometime overnight at the age of 60.

Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier this month. He was also being treated for alcoholism at a clinic in Buenos Aires.

Maradona's career spanned more than two decades, from 1976 to 1998.

He played in Argentina and across Europe.

Maradona was a member of Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning team, where he scored his infamous "Hand of God" in the quarterfinals against England.

When his playing career ended, Maradona spent several years coaching, and, as manager of the Argentine national team, led the country to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Mother Daughter Self Defence 4 Week Class

Great Way Martial Arts, Kelowna
Nov 28 12:00 am

Taco and Curl

Kelowna Curling Club, Kelowna
Nov 28 12:00 am

Burger and Curl Saturdays

Kelowna Curling Club, Kelowna
Nov 28 12:00 am



161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




166053


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


163239
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164977


165990
163919