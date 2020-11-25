Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died

Photo: Reuters

One of soccer's greatest stars has died.

Argentine icon Diego Maradona died sometime overnight at the age of 60.

Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier this month. He was also being treated for alcoholism at a clinic in Buenos Aires.

Maradona's career spanned more than two decades, from 1976 to 1998.

He played in Argentina and across Europe.

Maradona was a member of Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning team, where he scored his infamous "Hand of God" in the quarterfinals against England.

When his playing career ended, Maradona spent several years coaching, and, as manager of the Argentine national team, led the country to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010.