Kelowna Falcons release 2021 West Coast League schedule

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

After losing the 2020 season to COVID-19, the Kelowna Falcons and West Coast League are forging ahead in anticipation of a 2021 season.

The Falcons Friday released their 2021 WCL schedule, as they get set to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Falcons are slated to open up the season on the road in Bellingham June 4, before welcoming the Port Angeles Lefties for their home opener June 8.

The 54-game schedule concludes Aug. 12.

The West Coast League will welcome three new teams in 2021, including the Kamloops NorthPaws, Edmonton Riverhawks and Nanaimo NightOwls.

Kamloops make their first trip to elk Stadium June 22.

“We are cautiously optimistic about next summer,” says GM Mark Nonis.

“Announcing the schedule today is a nice break from all the negative pandemic news we’ve been hearing as of late. Everyone in our organization and across the league is crossing their fingers we can get back on the field in June and see some of our new Canadian counterparts. I think everyone in Kelowna needs that too.”

The WCL now has 15 member-teams split into North and South divisions.

Falcon season tickets are available by calling the team headquarters at 250-763-4100.