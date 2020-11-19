New Canucks goalie stuck at border over paperwork for tortoises

Photo: Brandi Holtby

Braden Holtby can't enter Canada right now. For most Americans, that's not newsworthy, as the border between Canada and the U.S. has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Holtby, however, he's allowed to enter Canada because he signed with the Canucks this off season and needs to move to Vancouver ahead of the impending 2020-21 season. If the season is to start on Jan. 1 as planned, training camps will need to open in early December, with players travelling from outside Canada likely needing to quarantine for two weeks ahead of time.

No, Holtby is stuck at the Canadian border for a much stranger reason: he doesn't have the right paperwork for his two pet tortoises.

While many Canucks players have pet dogs, their new goaltender and his family are tortoise people. Holtby and his family have two leopard tortoises, so named for the yellow-and-black patterns on their shells. Their names are Honey and Maple.

While tortoises can make lovely pets with their gentle nature, they can carry serious diseases. That can lead to problems when importing and exporting them. Canada's restrictions are relatively relaxed, but they still require an import permit for all turtles and tortoises.

That's what the Holtbys are facing now while trying to bring Honey and Maple with them to Vancouver. They did all the right paperwork for importing the tortoises to Canada, but missed a vital step: they also needed to apply for an export permit from the United States.

Holtby's wife, Brandi, tweeted out the dilemma on Wednesday morning, hoping that someone could help expedite the missing paperwork.

Braden is stuck at the border with the tortoises and is minding them like he minds the net. Until then, he's stuck tortoise-sitting just outside Canada.