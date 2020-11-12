Kelowna Chiefs set to open KIJHL regular season amid new pandemic reality

Photo: Contributed

Things will be very different around the Rutland Arena and many other KIJHL rinks when the abbreviated 2020-2021 regular season kicks off Friday night.

No fans in Rutland will just be the most glaring.

The Kelowna Chiefs will open the campaign against the Summerland Steam, a team they'll become very familiar with over the next few weeks.

Between now and Dec.19, the Chiefs will be part of a three-team cohort including Summerland and the Princeton Posse. They'll face Summerland eight times and Princeton six.

They'll take a 14 day break, then play in another three-team cohort in January and another in February to conclude a compact 30-game schedule.

Chiefs GM Jason Tansem admitted this season will be different with the schedule and empty building, but the team is doing its best to adapt.

"It's a lot different naturally, but we have 15 first year players on our team that came lout of minor hockey basically," said Tansem.

"They haven't experienced having a jammed barn. For them it's going to be easier, but obviously for the returning guys it's a transition for sure."

Some teams in the league have been granted permission to have some fans in attendance. Princeton for instance will be allowed to have 50 fans in the stands and 25 more in the beer garden.

And, while other teams in the league are lobbying their rink for the same consideration, Tansem says the Chiefs are not one of those.

"I don't think it's fair to be able to do. I don't understand why certain groups would be allowed and certain groups wouldn't. What makes us a greater entity than anybody else.

"Everybody wants to watch their kids in minor hockey too."

While he says the financial side of it stinks from an ownership perspective, Tansem says he wouldn't jeopardize their ability to play just to put a few butts in the seats.

What if things go sideways, he says.

Financially, the KIJHL has always been a pay-to-play league, meaning players pay expenses for billet families and buy their own sticks.

But, without fan revenue, the team has been forced to think outside the box, such as their newly wrapped delivery vehicle.

"The boys have been making deliveries for Ninjanow every night. That's a revenue stream we have never had before," says Tansom.

"We've taken over the concession and skate shop at Rutland Arena.

"It was that or not operate."

And, while fans will not be in attendance, at least the players and officials will be able to shower after games.

That was something that wasn't allowed until this week.