NHL's Bettman says all-Canadian division a COVID possibility

Photo: NHL Gary Bettman

Is an all-Canadian division of the NHL a possibility next season?

"It would definitely be interesting," Mitch Marner, a star winger with the Toronto Maple Leafs, said last month. "We've got to be ready for whatever happens."

Well, commissioner Gary Bettman indicated this week the league is exploring the idea of temporary realignment in 2020-21.

And an all-Canadian division appears to indeed be on the table.

"We're not going to move all seven Canadian franchises south of the 49th parallel ... so we have to look at alternative ways to play," Bettman said Tuesday as part of a virtual panel discussion during the 2020 Paley International Council Summit.

"It's again part of having to be flexible."

Bettman added the league, which is working closely with the NHL Players' Association, is contemplating the possibility of a reduction from the usual 82-game schedule and the use of temporary hubs where teams would play a fixed number of games in the same location and then return home for a period of time before resuming action.