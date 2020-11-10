Sergio Garcia has COVID

Top golfer Sergio Garcia has been forced to withdraw from The Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, after testing positive for COVID-19.
The sportsman, who won the coveted championship in 2017, was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the weekend, after he began feeling ill.
"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough," Garcia told fans on social media.
"The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully, she tested negative, but I didn't."
Reflecting on having to skip The Masters, which kicks off on Thursday, he added, "After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss The Masters this week.
"The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket (prize) a go next April."
Garcia, 40, isn't the only golf star having to sit out this competition - Joaquin Niemann had to pull out of the line-up after he tested positive over the weekend, too.
Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, American football star Cam Newton, basketball ace Kevin Durant, golfer Nick Watney, tennis champ Novak Djokovic, and Brazilian soccer icon Neymar are just some of the other big names from the world of sports who have battled COVID-19 in recent months.
More Sports News
