Maradona brain surgery

Diego Maradona has successfully undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.



The 60-year-old soccer legend was admitted to hospital on Monday due to suffering anemia, dehydration and depression. An MRI later revealed a subdural haematoma, with his neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque telling ESPN on Tuesday that the procedure to remove it went well.



"I was able to evacuate the haematoma successfully and Diego tolerated the surgery very well," Luque told reporters outside of Buenos Aires' Olivos clinic. "Diego is under control. He has a small drain (to remove fluid) that we are planning to take out tomorrow. His stay at the hospital will depend on his evolution. But the start of his recovery was great. The way he reacted after the surgery is promising."



Maradona, who retired from the beautiful game in 1997 after a stellar career which saw him named one of the greatest soccer players of all time, turned 60 last Friday.



Luque had previously explained that Maradona was "not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical well being.



"Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much," he said earlier on Tuesday. "He could be 10,000 times better, and bringing him here helps him. It's very difficult being Maradona."