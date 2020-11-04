John Elway has COVID

American football legend John Elway has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is now general manager for the Denver Broncos, and the team's CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for the coronavirus.
Elway reportedly left the Broncos' facility in Colorado on Monday morning after "experiencing minor symptoms," which he reported to the team's medical staff.
Both he and Willis are "doing well," according to a spokesman, who insists the transmissions of the virus occurred outside the team facility, noting there was a "minimal" number of close contacts with players and coaches.
The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
