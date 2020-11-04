164898
162912
Sports  

John Elway has COVID

WENN - | Story: 315410

American football legend John Elway has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is now general manager for the Denver Broncos, and the team's CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elway reportedly left the Broncos' facility in Colorado on Monday morning after "experiencing minor symptoms," which he reported to the team's medical staff.

Both he and Willis are "doing well," according to a spokesman, who insists the transmissions of the virus occurred outside the team facility, noting there was a "minimal" number of close contacts with players and coaches.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Taco and Curl

Kelowna Curling Club, Kelowna
Nov 7 12:00 am

Burger and Curl Saturdays

Kelowna Curling Club, Kelowna
Nov 7 12:00 am

Big West presents Birthday Bash IX

Rutland Centennial Hall, Kelowna
Nov 13 7:00 pm



162736
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




162895


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


162894