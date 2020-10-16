Canada West cancels several university sports seasons

Photo: UBCO

Canada West university sports announced the cancellations of multiple conference competitions, while deferring others for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

No regular season, playoff, or championship events will be staged in men's and women's basketball, volleyball, hockey, and wrestling, along with women's rugby 7s, while CW championships in curling, track & field, and swimming have been deferred to a later date.

"This isn't the outcome any of us wanted, however, it has become increasingly clear over the last few weeks that the environment wasn't going to change sufficiently to ensure safe competition in traditional conference formats in these sports," said CW president Clint Hamilton.

A vote of the conference's 17 members formally made the cancellations and deferrals.

The Board recommended to members that second term conference competition shouldn't be staged due to:

Ensuring the health and safety of student-athletes and others

Rising case numbers across portions of Western Canada, particularly in the age group of university students

Continued inter-provincial travel restrictions imposed by provincial health authorities

Financial impediments to traditional conference competition due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including heightened travel costs

"Ultimately our members saw no feasible path to staging traditional Canada West conference events during the 2020-21 season in these sports. With today's decision our members have opted to provide clarity to our stakeholders, most importantly our student-athletes," adds Hamilton.

Both UBC and UBCO as well as UNBC are a part of the Canada West group.