WHL will launch 2020-21 season on Jan. 8

Hockey night in Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George and others will return in the new year.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced it'll be launching the 2020-21 season on Jan. 8, 2021, according to a press release.

Teams will only play other teams in their division: B.C., Alberta, Central (Saskatchewan and Manitoba) and the U.S. (Washington, Oregon). The Central division will have seven teams; the other three will have five each.

Following the Christmas break players will report to their clubs to begin training. Details of a schedule will be released at a later date.

In the release, the WHL states it will be working with all governments and health authorities in the three provinces and two states.

They've also named a chief medical advisor for the league.

"Dr. Naidu, an associate professor at the University of Alberta and head team physician for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and CFL’s Edmonton football team, served as the NHL medical director for the NHL hub, which just concluded in Edmonton. Dr. Naidu will be assisting the WHL with the implementation of its comprehensive health and safety protocol," states the league in the release.