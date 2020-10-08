QMJHL hit with second outbreak of COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has been rocked with a second outbreak of COVID-19.

The league has announced eight active cases of COVID-19 among players and staff of the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The announcement comes a day after the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced they have 18 positive cases.

The Armada and Phoenix played a pair of games over the weekend as the league opened up its regular season, despite a massive surge in cases over the past couple of weeks.

The QMJHL has postponed 10 games involving those two teams, and rescheduled several games involving the Quebec Ramparts.

Quebec City and the Montreal area have both been declared red zones by the Quebec government meaning, as of today, meaning all team sports and organized, leisure activities in those areas are banned until further notice.

While the QMJHL deals with a second wave in the province, the Ontario Hockey league has learned any plans to return in December could include elimination of all physical contact.

The province's minister responsible for sport, Lisa MacLeod, said Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19, steps would have to be taken by the league, including the elimination of close physical contact among players.

"It would be safe to say that body contact, unless it's incremental, will not be permitted as a result of COVID-19," said MacLeod.

"That would pose a challenge in terms of how they amend their play."

The province has also placed a four-week pause on any reopenings, including the resumption of sports due to Ontario's recent surge.

While the QMJHL decided to open this past weekend, both the OHL and WHL have tentatively targeted a return to play in early December.