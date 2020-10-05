Oilers Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: CTV News
The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday evening star forward Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a brief statement on its Twitter account, the Oilers said McDavid underwent medical testing earlier Monday that revealed a positive test for the coronavirus.
"Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home," the statement read.
"He will continue to be monitored, and will follow all associated health protocols. He is feeling well, and is experiencing mild symptoms."
