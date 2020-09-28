The Tampa Bay Lightning are 2020 Stanley Cup champions

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have put an end to the longest, and strangest NHL season in history.

The Lightning captured the Stanley Cup Monday, 363 days after the puck dropped on the regular season back on Oct. 2 of last year.

Before an empty house in Edmonton, the Lightning shutout Dallas 2-0 to win the cup in six games.

Brayden Point's 14th goal of the playoffs on a first period power play proved to be the game winner.

Blake Coleman, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in a deal that involved former Kelowna Rocket Nolan Foote, added insurance midway through the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy kicked out 22 shots to record the shutout.

Defenceman Victor Hedman, who scored 10 goals during the playoffs from the blueline was named the Conn Smythe trophy winner as the MVP of the playoffs.

The regular season was paused March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually cancelled. Play resumed Aug. 1 with all games played in either Toronto, or Edmonton.

The conference final and Stanley Cup final series were played in Edmonton.

Defenceman Luke Schenn, who signed with the Lightning as a free agent last summer, will become the fourth fifth former Rocket to have his name etched on the Stanley Cup.

He joins Duncan Keith (Chicago 2010, 2013, 2015), Travis Moen (Anaheim 2008) Scott Parker (Colorado 2001), and Kim Dillabaugh (Los Angeles 2012 - goaltender coach).