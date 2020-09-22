163139
Canada West cancels golf championship due to COVID-19

Golf championship nixed

The Canada West golf championship scheduled for Kelowna early next month has been cancelled.

The championship was to have taken place Oct. 2 to 4 at the Okanagan Golf Club. But, because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19, it was scrapped.

The 36-hole event, hosted by UBCO would have seen university teams from the four western provinces descend on the city.

However, sports teams from outside the province are still unable to travel to B.C. per guidelines from viaSport, which oversees sport in the province.

The board of directors of Canada West unanimously supported the cancellation, believing the easing of those restrictions in time for the tournament was unlikely.

Golf was the only sport contested in Canada West this fall after all other sports were postponed due to the pandemic.

A decision on the start of basketball, volleyball and hockey is expected to be made by Oct. 8.

