Canucks' Elias Pettersson stays in BC despite end of season

The Canucks' season may have just ended a couple of weeks ago, but Elias Pettersson is wasting no time getting back on the ice.

Most players take some time after the season ends to decompress and spend some time with family and friends before throwing themselves into their offseason training. Pettersson, however, isn’t even flying back to Sweden. The young Canucks superstar is still in Vancouver and hit the ice at Rogers Arena on Monday.

In a normal off season, Pettersson would start with dryland training and wouldn’t take to the ice for a couple of months. This isn’t a normal off season, however, and Pettersson already followed his typical summer routine back in Sweden between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. When he started skating prior to the start of the Canucks’ playoff training camp at the beginning of July, it was his first time in skates since the season went on hiatus due to COVID-19.

Evidently, the normal summer routine has gone right out the window with this unprecedented second off season of the year. Considering all other normal routines have likewise defenestrated themselves, it makes sense. Instead of needing recovery time after a long, arduous season, Pettersson just needed to recover from the one month of the playoffs before starting some skill work on the ice.

Another wrinkle with this off season is that no one is sure how long it will last. On the weekend, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has to be “flexible” when it comes to next season, suggesting that it could start at the end of December or even push into January.

Given this additional time to prepare for next season, it will be interesting to see if the Canucks’ young stars like Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Brock Boeser can take a significant step forward.

In the meantime, Pettersson is making the most of staying in B.C. rather than returning to Sweden. Last week he hit the links at Northview Golf and Country Club with his teammate Troy Stecher, Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy, and Canadian professional golfer Nick Taylor.

Aside from teasing Murphy about his overly-Swedish pronunciation of his last name — “PEE-ter-suhn, come on” — Pettersson demonstrated a smooth stroke with an iron and some slick golfing attire. One Canucks fan couldn’t help but edit Pettersson’s swing into the golf trick shots Pettersson posted on his Instagram during the suspended season.