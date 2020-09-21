Leon Draisaitl named NHLs most valuable player

Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Leon Draisaitl

There is no debate - Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is the NHL's most valuable player.

Draisaitl was named winner of both the Hart and Ted Lindsay awards Monday evening.

The Hart Trophy is given to the league's most valuable player as voted on by professional hockey writers, while the Lindsay is given to the league's most outstanding player as voted on by the players.

The former Kelowna Rocket forward led the league with 43 goals and 110 points during the abbreviated regular season.

Colorado's Nathan McKinnon and the Rangers Artemi Panarin were also up for the award.

Draisaitl played just a final half of the 2014-2015 season in Kelowna after his rights were acquired from the Prince Albert Raiders in a blockbuster deal.

He put up 19 goals and 53 points in 32 regular season games in a Kelowna uniform, and another 10 goals and 28 points in 19 playoff games, leading the Rockets to a WHL title.

Draisaitl was named the playoff MVP.

He also led the Memorial Cup in scoring with four goals and seven points in five games. He was named Memorial Cup MVP, despite the Rockets falling to Oshawa in overtime in the championship game.