Toronto Raptors face Game 7 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinal

Photo: Toronto Raptors

For the first time since the most famous shot in team history, the Toronto Raptors will play a Game 7 tonight.

The Raptors and the Boston Celtics square off at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in the finale of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The most recent Game 7 for the Raptors came in last year's Eastern Conference semi, when Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beating jump shot went in after hitting the rim four times, giving Toronto a dramatic victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship.

The Raptors beat Boston 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions.

Tonight's winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.