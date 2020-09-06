Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the U.S. Open after firing a ball at an official during a match against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.
The overwhelming tournament favorite lost his cool after a decision did not go his way and he blasted a ball towards a lineswoman, hitting her in the throat and knocking her to the ground.
It was clear he never actually meant to hit the official but he was disqualified for abuse of the ball, hitting it with "negligent disregard for consequences".
Djokovic, who was losing the match when the drama unfolded, spent 10 minutes speaking to tournament referees after the injured official was removed from the court. He refused to take part in a post-game press conference.
As a result his Spanish opponent was declared the winner and will now move on in the tournament.
Novak Djokovic disqualified
