162114
162133
Sports  

Novac Djokovic disqualified

WENN - | Story: 309939

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the U.S. Open after firing a ball at an official during a match against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

The overwhelming tournament favorite lost his cool after a decision did not go his way and he blasted a ball towards a lineswoman, hitting her in the throat and knocking her to the ground.

It was clear he never actually meant to hit the official but he was disqualified for abuse of the ball, hitting it with "negligent disregard for consequences".

Djokovic, who was losing the match when the drama unfolded, spent 10 minutes speaking to tournament referees after the injured official was removed from the court. He refused to take part in a post-game press conference.

As a result his Spanish opponent was declared the winner and will now move on in the tournament.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Big West presents “Thunderstruck”

Rutland Centennial Hall, Kelowna
Sep 11 7:00 pm

Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, 20th Anniversary!!

Skaha Lake Park, Penticton
Sep 12 8:00 am

Junior Golf Clinics

Okanagan Golf Club, Kelowna
Sep 12 10:00 am



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




160072


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161943


161715