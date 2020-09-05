Canucks force Game 7, but couldn't get win to beat Knights

Photo: Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks weren’t supposed to make the playoffs this season. They weren’t supposed to beat the defending Stanley Cup Champions, who finished first in the Western Conference this season. They weren’t supposed to have a chance against the Vegas Golden Knights.

They definitely weren’t supposed to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to force Game 7 with their backup goaltender in net.

And yet, this Canucks team did exactly that. They made the playoffs, beat the St. Louis Blues, and were six minutes away from stunning the Golden Knights, thanks to yet another magnificent performance from Thatcher Demko.

Sure, it took some bizarre and unlikely circumstances. The abrupt end of the regular season came just when the team was trending in the wrong direction. The long break before the playoffs began gave the team time to recover from injuries. The Blues shot themselves in the foot by relying on Jordan Binnington, who the Canucks kept lighting up, instead of turning to Jake Allen, who won the only two games of the series for the Blues.

Then, against the Golden Knights, there was yet another unlikely and stunning circumstance. With their season MVP, Jacob Markstrom, injured, the Canucks' backup came up with a legendary performance: 122 saves on 124 shots in the first three playoff starts of his NHL career, all while facing elimination.

Whatever the circumstances, however, the Canucks kept finding ways to win. Every time they were counted out, they refused to quit. Along the way, they made believers out of a lot of doubters and gave fans real hope for the future.

“I don’t think many people thought we would be a goal away from going to the semifinals,” said head coach Travis Green. “What our team has gone through, the mental part, the physical part, it’ll help our group. It’ll help us next year, it’ll help us in five years. There’s not many times you go into a playoffs with 10 guys playing their first playoff game and you win a Stanley Cup… This was a good experience for our guys and they’ll be a lot better for it.”

The Canucks got farther than anyone expected and they did it almost entirely on the backs of their youth, the future of the team.

Their two best players, at least until Demko arrived over the last three games, were also their two youngest: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

“They were unbelievable for us all playoffs,” said Bo Horvat. “Not only on the scoresheet, but doing little things, like blocking shots and those two goals don’t go in last game if Petey doesn’t screen in front. Those are the type of guys you win with, those are the type of guys you want on your team if you want to go far in the playoffs. And this is just their first playoff taste.

“The best is yet to come.”