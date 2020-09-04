162114
Canucks force Game 7 tonight against Las Vegas

Bring on Game 7!

Sandor Gyarmati / Delta Optimist - | Story: 309812

They're going to game seven tonight, thanks to Thatcher's heroics and "Shot Gun Jake" stepping up to the plate.

Vancouver Canucks fans gathered at the Delta-Surrey border Thursday night in a boisterous celebration of the team's exciting 4-0 victory over the heavily-favoured Las Vegas Golden Knights.

While the fans on the street weren't in the same numbers as at a recent celebration when the team eliminated the St. Louis Blues, many showed up at the intersection of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue in their vehicles to honk and cheer the team's latest win. 

Several on social media were quick to raise alarm at how some were driving dangerously, though.

Can the Canucks advance?

No doubt the party will be huge at the intersection if the team pulls it off.

Game time is 6 p.m.

