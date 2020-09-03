KIJHL announces its return to play plan, minus three teams

Photo: Summerland Steam Facebook

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League plans to drop the puck on an abbreviated season Friday, Nov. 13.

Due to crowd size restrictions, the league will be forced to start the season without fans in the building.

In an announcement Thursday morning, KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois announced 17 teams will suit up for a 30-game regular season.

Dubois says the league will move forward minus three of its franchises.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers and Beaver Valley Nighthawks are taking a one-year leave of absence, while the Spokane Braves are unable to compete due to travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S.

“The current restrictions on sport have presented a number of difficult, but necessary hurdles as we all work towards being able to provide a safe and healthy environment for our players, staff, volunteers and fans," said Dubois.

One of those challenges is restrictions put in place by the provincial health officer, restricting gatherings to no more than 50 within an arena setting, which includes players, coaches and officials.

“There have been, and continue to be, a number of circumstances that have put significant financial pressure on our clubs, but our goal throughout this process has been to do everything within our control to ensure that KIJHL hockey can return safely this fall.

“Keeping on that track has required a great deal of patience, flexibility and creativity from our member clubs. I’m very appreciative of all the work that’s been put in by so many around our league to get us to this point.”

Once league play begins, rather than competing with the traditional four divisions, clubs will play within cohorts, consisting of a maximum of four teams.

Teams within a each cohort will change over three stages. The regular season will conclude Feb. 26, with a playoff format to be unveiled at a later date.

The regular season schedule will be unveiled later this month.