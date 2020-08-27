159194
Sports  

NHL to postpone Thursday and Friday playoff games

NHL Playoffs postponed

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

The NHL has released a statement confirming playoff games on both Thursday and Friday have been postponed. 

The league says it supports the Players Association's decision to step back and not play and will reschedule the four impacted games starting Saturday. 

"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHLPA and NHL recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centred on diversity, inclusion and social justice," the league said in a statement.

"We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize the moment."

 

ORIGINAL 1:20 p.m.

Thursday’s NHL Playoff games have been postponed. 

ESPN reported on Twitter “no NHL games will be played tonight.”

“Sounds like the Hockey Diversity Alliance, with a strong push from Evander Kane and Matt Dumba, convinced players to take a step back,” said ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The New York Post is reporting the Vancouver Canucks were also vocal about not wanting to play Thursday night.

 

