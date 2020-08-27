159851
Sports  

NHL's Thursday playoff games postponed: reports

NHL Playoffs postponed

Thursday’s NHL Playoff games have been postponed. 

ESPN reported on Twitter “no NHL games will be played tonight.”

“Sounds like the Hockey Diversity Alliance, with a strong push from Evander Kane and Matt Dumba, convinced players to take a step back,” said ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The New York Post is reporting the Vancouver Canucks were also vocal about not wanting to play Thursday night.

 

