NHL's Thursday playoff games postponed: reports

Photo: The Canadian Press

Thursday’s NHL Playoff games have been postponed.

ESPN reported on Twitter “no NHL games will be played tonight.”

“Sounds like the Hockey Diversity Alliance, with a strong push from Evander Kane and Matt Dumba, convinced players to take a step back,” said ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The New York Post is reporting the Vancouver Canucks were also vocal about not wanting to play Thursday night.

