Record-breaking athlete Usain Bolt has been struck down by the coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a huge party in his native Jamaica.
The multiple Olympic gold medalist, who retired from the track in 2017, faced criticism on social media after video footage from his big bash emerged online, showing crowds of mask-less guests ignoring social distancing guidelines as they danced close together on Friday.
Bolt was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and decided to self-isolate as he awaited his results, and now the news of his diagnosis has been confirmed by Jamaica's Minister of Health, Dr. Chistopher Tufton.
The announcement emerged hours after the 34-year-old athlete shared a video message with fans online, explaining he was still waiting for his results, but had entered quarantine "just to be safe."
He also insisted he was not experiencing any symptoms of the respiratory illness.
It's not known if Usain's girlfriend Kasi Bennett, who organized the huge gathering, had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple became first-time parents in May, welcoming a daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt.
Usain Bolt has COVID
Record-breaking athlete Usain Bolt has been struck down by the coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a huge party in his native Jamaica.
More Sports News
Recent Trending
- 80 year old mauled by dogRichmond - 9:55 am
- Expect delays for road workVernon - 9:55 am
- Silent killer warningBC - 9:54 am
- Family vacay 'stolen'Richmond - 9:49 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:03 am
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pepsi Premier Hockey League
- Okanagan Ball Hockey
- Penticton Ball Hockey
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Okanagan Challenge
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- South Okanagan Similkameen Youth Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Sunplex Futsal League
- Pepsi Premier Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]