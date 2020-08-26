Usain Bolt has COVID

Photo: All rights reserved. Usain Bolt

Record-breaking athlete Usain Bolt has been struck down by the coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a huge party in his native Jamaica.



The multiple Olympic gold medalist, who retired from the track in 2017, faced criticism on social media after video footage from his big bash emerged online, showing crowds of mask-less guests ignoring social distancing guidelines as they danced close together on Friday.



Bolt was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and decided to self-isolate as he awaited his results, and now the news of his diagnosis has been confirmed by Jamaica's Minister of Health, Dr. Chistopher Tufton.



The announcement emerged hours after the 34-year-old athlete shared a video message with fans online, explaining he was still waiting for his results, but had entered quarantine "just to be safe."



He also insisted he was not experiencing any symptoms of the respiratory illness.



It's not known if Usain's girlfriend Kasi Bennett, who organized the huge gathering, had also tested positive for COVID-19.



The couple became first-time parents in May, welcoming a daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt.