Jubilant Canucks fans chastised for street celebrations

Despite repeated requests from Delta police and Surrey RCMP to celebrate Canucks’ victories on Scott Road and 72nd in a safe and socially-distanced manner, several fans are not getting the message.

RCMP said a number of fans celebrating the team’s win on Friday night chose to ignore physical distancing requirements when upwards of 1,000 people gathered at the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue.

“Canucks fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning,” said Sgt. Roger Green of the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team. “The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents.”

RCMP and Delta Police were in attendance, however, due to the size of the crowd, their focus was on pedestrian and traffic safety, said RCMP.

A total of seven violation tickets were issued for seat belt violations as a result of occupants hanging out of windows or sunroofs.

RCMP and DPD will be present at 72nd Ave. and Scott Road following each Canucks playoff game to ensure the safety of celebrants, drivers and pedestrians in the area.

“We are asking everyone to ensure that they are complying with COVID-19 public health orders while celebrating – this including no congregations of more than 50 people in one area, and maintaining physical distancing,” said Green.