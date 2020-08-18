161795
Sports  

NHL Hall of Famer succumbs to stomach cancer

NHLer succumbs to cancer

Former first-round draft choice and NHL Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuck, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Hawerchuck's son, Eric says on a twitter post, "after an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought."

Hawerchcuk was a first overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 1981. He scored 518 goals in 1,188 games with the Jets, Sabres, Blues and Flyers.

Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019 and stepped away from coaching after nine seasons with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League. The 57-year-old began chemotherapy treatments and had surgery to remove his stomach. He completed cancer treatments in April, but Hawerchuk's son, Eric, tweeted Sunday that his father's cancer had returned.

