Former Kelowna Falcons pitcher drafted by Chicago White Sox

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

A former Kelowna Falcon could be on his way to the big leagues.

Former Falcons pitcher Kade Mechals was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the Major League Draft.

"The Kelowna Falcons are proud to announce alumni Kade Mechals has been drafted by the Chicago White Sox," according to the team.

Mechals pitched for the Falcons in 2017 and finished that season with a 4-0 win-loss record with a 3.30 earned run average and 34 strikeouts.

"His Falcons debut was nothing short of impressive, on June 18, 2017 Mechals threw eight shutout innings, striking out five Yakima Pippins and recorded the win. In his next outing, he threw a complete-game four-hitter against the Bend Elks fanning 11," says the Falcons Ryan Watters.

Mechals was selected in the fourth round on Thursday, 112th overall by the White Sox. Watters says, "once the season begins he’ll no doubt report to the White Sox rookie ball affiliate, the Great Falls Voyagers in Montana."

Unfortunately, the Falcons 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the organization has already begun recruiting for next summer.