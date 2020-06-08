University team sports have been cancelled in western Canada

Photo: Andrew Snuchins/TRU Athletics

Teams from Thompson Rivers University and UBC-Okanagan won't be taking the field this fall.

Canada West, the organization both schools fall under for sports, has made the decision to cancel all regular season, playoff or championship games scheduled during the first term of the coming school year.

The decision means that sports that only take place during the fall term (football, soccer, rugby and field hockey) won't see any play. Team sports that take place over both terms (hockey, volleyball and basketball) won't see any play during the first term.

More decisions on the 2020-21 season are coming; by July 21 more information will be released about golf, cross country and swimming. And by Oct. 8 a decision will be made about the second term.

U Sports, the national brand for Canadian university sports, has also cancelled six national championships that were due to take place this fall.

"The challenging nature of today's announcement can't be understated. As a former student-athlete and coach I feel deeply for everyone who won't be able to experience the joys of university competition this fall," says Canada West president Clint Hamilton in a press release.

A COVID-19 Task Force (comprised of university representatives and medical professionals) made the recommendation and the organization's board voted unanimously to follow the task force's report.