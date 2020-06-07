Conor McGregor retiring from professional fighting

Photo: Andrius Petrucenia/Flickr

One of the most famous fighters ever to enter the octagon is retiring from the UFC.

Conor McGregor is calling it. The 31-year-old mixed martial art (MMA) fighter tweeted last night (June 6) that he's "decided to retire from fighting."

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!" he says in the tweet.

McGregor has been a popular and controversial figure for several years.

As a fighter he's won multiple titles and was the first in the UFC to hold titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously. He's been rated one of the top fighters pound-for-pound consistently over the last couple of years.

His fights have also been some of the top sporting events of the past several years, headlining many UFC events, including the most watched ever when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He also boxed Floyd Mayweather in a fight dubbed "the Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History."

Such high profile fights helped make the Irishman one of the top paid athletes in the world and the top earning MMA fighter, according to Forbes.

He's also been a controversial figure, with an assault charge in 2019, sexual assault allegations and incidents between himself and Nurmagomedov.