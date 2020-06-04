NBA planning to resume season with 22 teams on July 31

Photo: Rudy Gobert Twitter

The NBA is planning a 22-team restart to the league season in late July at Disneyworld in Florida.

The league’s board of governors approved a format Thursday that calls for each team to play eight games to determine playoff seeding in addition to a tournament for a final spot in each conference’s playoff fields.

The National Basketball Players Association will have to approve the plan Friday.

The league suspended play amid the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

Other details like testing of players and financial ramifications still need to be worked out.

"The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts."

The 22 returning teams for the season restart would be the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards from the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns from the Western Conference.