Sports Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction due to COVID-19

Photo: Wayne Moore/file 2019 Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame has cancelled the selection, and induction of athletes in 2020 due to uncertainty around COVID-19.

Typically, selection meetings take place in the spring, with inductees announced in June followed by the induction breakfast in November.

However, due to physical distancing, and group restrictions surrounding the virus, those meetings were postponed as well.

Hall of Fame managing director Pat Kennedy made the announcement earlier this week, calling the cancellation the most difficult officials with the hall have ever had to make.

"This is very unfortunate in so many ways but in particular, we were looking forward to hosting the 2020 event as an additional inspiration to show the community things were returning to normal," said Kennedy.

"The decision was made at this time because there is so much planning and preparation that goes into hosting an induction event. The most important element of course is the notification of the inductees which had not yet been done for this year thus avoiding an immense disappointment."

Kennedy says planning will soon begin for the 2021 ceremony.