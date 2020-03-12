154834
Sports  

World senior and mixed doubles curling events still moving ahead

World curling events a go

- | Story: 279318

As sports leagues and events across North America go dark, at least one major international competition is still moving ahead as scheduled.

The world senior men's and women's, and mixed doubles curling championships set for the Kelowna Curling Club next month are still a go - for now.

That announcement Thursday afternoon came on the heels of a decision earlier in the day by the World Curling Federation to cancel the World Women's Curling Championships in Prince George.

That event was slated to begin Saturday.

"As of today the 2020 World Mixed Doubles and World Seniors Curling Championships are still a go as scheduled," the curling club said in a brief statement.

"The committee and Kelowna  Curling Club are working with the WCF, Interior Health, the provincial and federal governments to make an educated, well informed decision on the event. First and foremost is the safety of the community and the athletes."

The duo world championships are set for April 18 to 25.

Thursday's announcement comes as professional and junior sports league across the continent announced a suspension of their seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

2020 BDO CSSHL Championships

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Mar 13 8:00 am

2020 BDO CSSHL Championships

Memorial Arena, Penticton
Mar 13 8:00 am

Friday Night DJ and Bowling

McCurdy Bowling Centre, Kelowna
Mar 13 7:00 pm



154869
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




154641
Soft 103.9
Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


154895
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154718


154362