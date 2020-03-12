World senior and mixed doubles curling events still moving ahead

Photo: Castanet/file

As sports leagues and events across North America go dark, at least one major international competition is still moving ahead as scheduled.

The world senior men's and women's, and mixed doubles curling championships set for the Kelowna Curling Club next month are still a go - for now.

That announcement Thursday afternoon came on the heels of a decision earlier in the day by the World Curling Federation to cancel the World Women's Curling Championships in Prince George.

That event was slated to begin Saturday.

"As of today the 2020 World Mixed Doubles and World Seniors Curling Championships are still a go as scheduled," the curling club said in a brief statement.

"The committee and Kelowna Curling Club are working with the WCF, Interior Health, the provincial and federal governments to make an educated, well informed decision on the event. First and foremost is the safety of the community and the athletes."

The duo world championships are set for April 18 to 25.

Thursday's announcement comes as professional and junior sports league across the continent announced a suspension of their seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.