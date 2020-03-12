MLB delays starts of season at least two weeks due to virus

Photo: Tampa Bay Rays

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB announcement follows the lead of the NBA and NHL, which both suspended gameplay due to the virus.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said Thursday that the league has suspended spring training games and has delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” Manfred Jr. said.

The MLB says it will continue to evaluate events leading to the start of the season.