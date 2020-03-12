NHL latest sports league to cancel play over spread of virus

Photo: Glacier Media

The NHL is reportedly following the lead of other sports leagues around the world and has suspended its season.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman broke the news to clubs Thursday morning, the New York Post reports.

The news trickled out slowly over the course of the morning: teams were instructed by the NHL to cancel their morning skates. Then it came out that on-ice officials that had travelled to games had been told to book flights home. It was easy to see the writing on the wall.

Just a few days ago, the idea of NHL teams playing in front of empty arenas seemed extreme. Now, it seems like an inadequate response to a serious pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus prior to a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was initially just postponed before the NBA announced the suspension of their season.

Since then, one of Gobert's teammates, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for coronavirus.

The NHL has reportedly inquired with teams about their arenas being available through July, suggesting that they intend to reschedule the season rather than cancel it outright. Extending the season through July would buy the league over a month of time to complete the regular season, longer if they simply move directly to the playoffs.

It is unknown at this time how the NHL will handle the standings if the remainder of the regular season is unable to be played.