155392
151065
Sports  

Major League Soccer follows lead of NBA, suspends season

MLS suspends all gameplay

- | Story: 279258

Major League Soccer is following the lead of the NBA and has suspended its season until further notice due to the coronavirus. 

While North America’s top soccer league has yet to make a formal statement, the move is being reported by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN. 

The MLS will be suspending play to consider next steps in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The move was also likely encouraged by the City of Seattle’s ban Wednesday of large gatherings, which would have outlawed home games for the Seattle Sounders FC.

More to come...

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

2020 BDO CSSHL Championships

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Mar 13 8:00 am

2020 BDO CSSHL Championships

Memorial Arena, Penticton
Mar 13 8:00 am

Friday Night DJ and Bowling

McCurdy Bowling Centre, Kelowna
Mar 13 7:00 pm



154641
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




152455
Soft 103.9
Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


154895
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153357


139157