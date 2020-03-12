Major League Soccer follows lead of NBA, suspends season

Photo: The Canadian Press A man makes use of a hand-sanitizing station at CenturyLink Field prior to an MLS soccer match.

Major League Soccer is following the lead of the NBA and has suspended its season until further notice due to the coronavirus.

While North America’s top soccer league has yet to make a formal statement, the move is being reported by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

The MLS will be suspending play to consider next steps in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move was also likely encouraged by the City of Seattle’s ban Wednesday of large gatherings, which would have outlawed home games for the Seattle Sounders FC.

