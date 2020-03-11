NBA suspending its season after player tests positive for virus

Photo: Rudy Gobert Twitter

The National Basketball Association has suspended the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.



According to NBA Communications, "The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena."



Once the results came back positive, the game between the two teams was cancelled.



They also confirm that Gobert was not in the arena at the time.



"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice."



"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

After all major sports recently banned all members of the media and other personnel from locker rooms due to the virus all interviews for players were done in media conference rooms.

Video of Gobert circulated around Twitter of him making a point to touch all microphones after a post-workout media conference on Monday.