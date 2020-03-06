Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84

Photo: Montreal Canadiens

The hockey world is in mourning after the Montreal Canadiens announced that former captain and NHL Hall of Famer, Henri Richard passed away Friday in Laval, Quebec at the age of 84.



A statement from the Montreal Canadiens says, "the Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family."



Richard was one of the only players to spend his entire 20-year NHL career with the Canadiens. Richard played with his brother Maurice "Rocket" Richard and earned the nickname the "Pocket Rocket" because of his smaller size.

The Montreal Canadiens website describes Richard as, "a tenacious player with incomparable determination and perseverance, Henri did not let his size dictate his play and he went on to lead the franchise in games played (1,258) and ranked third in Canadiens history in assists (688) and points (1,046). His 388 career goals in the regular season (including 53 game-winning goals and 47 on the power play) rank third among centermen in team history, surpassed only by Jean Béliveau and Jacques Lemaire. In 1973, he became the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points."

Richard won five consecutive Stanley Cups and 11 in total or more than 50 per cent of his playing career.