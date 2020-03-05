Jim Cotter's Team BC is eliminated from Tim Hortons Brier

Photo: Curling Canada

Despite kicking off the Tim Hortons Brier with a win, Team BC is officially out of the running.

Wednesday's doubleheader saw mixed results, starting off with a 6-3 win against Team Yukon, but was then followed by a 9-3 loss to Team Canada.

At the end of the round robin, Team BC ended up with a 2-5 record – which ties them with the Northwest Territories for sixth place in Pool A.

Team BC was lead by Vernon native Jim Cotter, who has been to the Brier nine times in his career. Two of his teammates are from the Okanagan – Andrew Nerpin lives in Kelowna, and Rick Swatsky is originally from Vernon, but resides in Kelowna.

The championship round at the Brier kicks off Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PST.