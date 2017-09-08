45486
Canucks down Jets 4-2

The Vancouver Canucks doubled up the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in both team's first game at the seventh annual Young Stars Classic, Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Winnipeg opened the scoring just 2:18 into the game, on a goal from defender Antoine Crete-Belzille.

The Canucks didn't take long to respond, equalling the score at one just 39 seconds later with a goal from forward Jonah Gadjovich on the powerplay. 

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield would score for Vancouver at 7:03, and forward Griffen Molino would make it a 3-1 lead at 10:27 of the first.

Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind drew a pair of assists in the opening period, setting up the Canucks' first and third goals.

Former Prince George Cougars forward Jansen Harkins pulled the Jets within one, thanks to a goal at 10:09 of the second period.

With the score 3-2, Brock Boeser rang a heavy shot off the crossbar late in the second, drawing a large crowd reaction but no avail on the scoreboard.

The game remained a one-goal spread until Lind scored into an empty net with 15 seconds left in the third, earning his third point of the night. 

The final shots on goal were 39-20 in favour of Vancouver. The Canucks were 2-2 on the powerplay while the Jets were 0-2.

In earlier action, the Edmonton Oilers prospects earned a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames young guns.

The Flames held a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes, before the Oilers scored three times in four minutes to open the third period, making it a 4-2 score which would hold up as the final.

Saturday will see one game on the schedule; the Jets and Oilers prospects will face off at 7:30 p.m.

The Canucks and Flames prospects will play in Sunday's only game at 2:00 p.m.

