Former Vee at Young Stars

Photo: Colton Davies Former Vees goalie Michael Garteig is taking part in the Young Stars tournament in Penticton for the second straight season.

The Vancouver Canucks top prospects skated together at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of the Young Stars Tournament taking place from Friday to Monday.

There is one former Penticton Vees player who will wear Canucks colours at the tournament this weekend, goaltender Michael Garteig.

"It’ll be cool to see some old fans, some friends and even some family," Garteig said.

A native of Prince George, he rightfully has fond memories of his time at the SOEC. In one season with the Vees, 2011-12, Garteig guided the club to the Fred Page Cup, the Doyle Cup, and the RBC Cup.

"I’m just lucky to have played here when I did," a humble Garteig stated. "It’s always special coming back. It just feels like home. When I leave, it feels like I never actually did."

Garteig signed a one-year contract with the Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, on Aug. 24. After completing four years of NCAA hockey, the Canucks signed Garteig to a one-year contract on Apr. 29, 2016.

He spent most of the season with the Alaska Aces, the Canucks ECHL affiliate, but did suit up for eight games with the Comets.

Garteig hopes to leave a strong impression with the Comets' brass this weekend. Head coach Trent Cull is new to the job this season, having been hired on Jun. 28. So is goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, who was hired on Aug. 17.

"That was a big reason why I came here, was to kind of get acclimated," Garteig said, citing a chance to work with Canucks goaltending coach Dan Cloutier as a good opportunity as well.

"Anytime you get to be around these guys it’s a good thing. I just want to make good impressions."

This is Garteig's second year of taking part in the annual prospect tournament in Penticton. At 25-years old, he's older than the other two goalies on the Canucks' roster this weekend: 21-year-old Thatcher Demko, who also took part last year, and 18-year-old Michael DiPietro.

Comets general manager Ryan Johnson, who is also entering his first season with the team, didn't say specifically how things will look in the crease this weekend.

"(Cloutier) will decide that, and look to, just as we do with our players, put our goaltenders in the best situations to walk away from this tournament feeling good about themselves," Johnson told reporters.

"I know Thatcher (Demko) is going to get the first hand here in a game. And from there we’ll kind of go forward and see how he’s feeling. And obviously with DiPietro and Garteig from there, we’ll kind of figure out how things will fall."

The Canucks prospects will play the Winnipeg Jets prospects on Friday at 7:30 p.m. They will then face the Calgary Flames prospects at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and conclude against the Edmonton Oilers prospects at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Garteig didn't skate on Thursday, due to equipment issues, but will be available to suit up during the weekend.

"I’ve been here before, so whatever happens, happens. If I do play or if I don’t, just take it day-by-day. Enjoy the process but obviously try to get better everyday and push towards the end goal here."