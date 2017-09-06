The other Boston marathon

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Red Sox staged their own impromptu Boston marathon and wearily won it, adding a game to their AL East lead on an eventful day at Fenway Park.

Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI single in the 19th inning as Boston outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in a game that spanned six hours and ended early Wednesday.

It was 1:11 a.m. when Mookie Betts led off with a double and Ramirez followed with a bloop single. The AL East leaders ended a three-game losing streak.

"That was a team win right there," Ramirez said. "Sometimes it's not going to be easy. There's a lot of things in our way, but nothing's going to stop us from continuing to where we want to go and what we want to be. We want to be a champion."

About 700 fans stayed until the end to see Boston win the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings. The Red Sox forced extra innings by rallying for two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland was 31 years old when his RBI grounder tied it at 2 — he turned 32 when his birthday came at midnight, and celebrated with a win.

Boston increased its division lead to 3 1/2 games over New York. But the Yankees still made it a rough day for their longtime rival.

This was the second-longest game ever at Fenway, which opened in 1912.

The fans who stuck around this time enjoyed an encore of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in the 14th, then a timely number to start the 19th with the Rolling Stones hit "19th Nervous Breakdown."