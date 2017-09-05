Nastiness at Riders game

Photo: The Canadian Press

Regina Police say they aren't pursuing any criminal investigations following reports that Roughriders receiver Duron Carter was spit on and Saskatchewan's mascot Gainer the Gopher was roughed up by rival Winnipeg fans during a game Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

And that's fine with Carter, who had calmed down by Tuesday after calling out Blue Bombers fans on Twitter on Monday.

"It's just spit, no police, none of that," Carter said at practice.

Carter said the incident occurred after the pre-game introductions before the Riders' 38-24 victory, their third straight win.

"We ran out and I do my normal thing, run all the way down the field," Carter said. "I'm giving high-fives to guys and some guy just reaches over and spits on me.

"I was pretty upset, but I went and grabbed one of the security ladies and they escorted him out of the game.

"That's good enough. I mean, everybody makes mistakes."

The two regional rivals, whose fans share no shortage of bad blood, meet again Saturday in Winnipeg.

Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller declined to comment Tuesday, but the team released a statement.

"We ask that all fans, blue or green, behave in a way that makes us all proud," the Bombers said.

There were also reports another Winnipeg supporter tried removing Gainer the Gopher's head, but Regina police said they aren't investigating either alleged incident.

Carter added fuel to the fire Sunday night by ranting about the incident on Twitter, calling the Bombers supporters the "worst fans in the league."