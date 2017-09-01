44110
Canucks sign Vanek

Veteran forward Thomas Vanek and the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a one-year contract on Friday worth $2 million.

The 33-year-old had 17 goals and 31 assists in 68 games between The Florida Panthers (2-8-10 in 20 games) and Detroit Red Wings.

"Thomas has been a prolific scorer throughout his career and we're excited to add his offence and experience to help with the continued growth of our forwards," said Canucks general manager Jim Benning.

"His skill and ability to contribute on the scoresheet, combined with his lead-by-example style will help our team this year, and will benefit our younger players as they continue to develop their game," Benning added.

