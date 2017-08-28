Rockets camp continues

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Day two of camp

Day two of the Kelowna Rockets main camp continued on Sunday.

"Camp's going really good. I've played two scrimmages and practiced once so far. I was a little tired from the five Km run and all the testing but other than that it's good so far," Rockets forward Tomas Soustal said.

"The legs are definitely feeling better than yesterday from the testing though so we're making progress there," he added.

Soustal got a chance to scrimmage with a few younger players yesterday.

"I think the new guys look pretty good. I got a chance to play with a bunch of new guys throughout the scrimmages so far and they definitely have potential and it's been a lot of fun playing with those guys," Soustal said.

Main camp continues all week through Thursday, August 31.

Kelowna takes the ice as a team for the first time on September 2nd when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place at 7:05pm.

Tickets are now on sale for all Rockets preseason games.

Tickets are available for Rockets home games through selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.