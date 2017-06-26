Fireworks for Falcons

Photo: File photo

Kelowna may not be having fireworks this Canada Day, but the Kelowna Falcons will on Wednesday night.

The free fireworks show will take place following their baseball game at Elk Stadium.

The Falcons will face the Cowlitz Black Bears during their annual Firefighters Burn Fund Fundraiser game.

Local firefighters will be on hand, with games, a fire truck and prizes. All gate admissions will be donated to the fund.

“It’s one of our favourite games of the season,” says Falcons GM Mark Nonis. “The firefighters have been so great the few years coming out to support the game, and we expect another great night.

"After the announcement of the Canada Day fireworks, we’re excited to offer this to our fans," he said of the fireworks.



There will also be an on-field live concert while the firefighters set up the fireworks, immediately after the game.



Tickets are available at the main fire hall on Enterprise Way.