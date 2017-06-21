Hossa to miss next season

Photo: The Canadian Press

A severe reaction to medication for a skin disorder has put Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa's career in doubt.

Hossa stunned the NHL on Wednesday by announcing he won't play next season because of severe side effect from medication to treat a progressive disorder he has been dealing with for years. At 38, the veteran may have played his last NHL game in a career that many believe will land him in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season," Hossa said. "While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice."

Hossa has been a major part of the Blackhawks' core during their run of three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons and is considered one of the best defensive forwards of his generation. The Slovak had 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points last season and is still a very effective player in his late 30s.

Not having him healthy and able to play could have a significant impact on the franchise given his contract situation. Hossa has four years left at a salary-cap hit of $5.275 million, though if placed on long-term injured reserve, cap-strapped Chicago would face less of a roster crunch.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL still had to determine if the Blackhawks could place Hossa on LTIR. It's a method other teams have used with injured players, like Chris Pronger and Marc Savard, whose careers ended because of concussion problems.

Hossa's case is controversial because the $63.3 million, 12-year deal he signed with the Blackhawks was front-loaded, and he's owed just $1 million in each of the next four seasons. Commissioner Gary Bettman said he didn't believe the Blackhawks were engaging in cap circumvention with Hossa.

"I certainly am more concerned about Marian Hossa's medical condition," Bettman said after the league's board of governors meeting in Las Vegas. "I don't think he has got a medical condition so that he and the Blackhawks can deal with the cap. I assume he would play hockey if he could, so unless we have a reason other than sheer speculation to think something is amiss, I'm not even thinking in those terms."