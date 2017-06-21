A's host baseball bash

Photo: Okanagan Athletics The Okanagan Athletics host their summer bash tournament beginning Thursday.

The Okanagan Athletics will host a five-team summer baseball tournament throughout the weekend at Elk Stadium.

The Okanagan Summer Baseball Bash includes the host Athletics, along with teams from Seattle, Coquitlam, Edmonton and Calgary.

The tournament kicks off Thursday evening, June 22.

The winner will take home $3,200, the runner up, $1,500.

A home run derby will be held Friday evening at 8.

The Athletics will face defending champion Calgary in the tournament opener Thursday at 7 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Athletics come into the tournament with a 7-3 record.