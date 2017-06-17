Going low at Gallagher's

Photo: Contributed Robby Shelton rolls in this eagle putt on the par-five ninth hole

Jared du Toit may want to skip playing partners, crowds, or sleep for that matter.

The 22-year-old Kimberley native with boat loads of talent, slayed Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club during the third round of the Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada GolfBC Championship.

Du Toit was the talk of the day, after firing a course-record 10-under par 61 Saturday. He did it all by himself, playing without a partner as the first man out on the course.

And, he did it after not getting much sleep Friday night.

Du Toit, Canada's top amateur before recently turning pro, barely made it to the weekend. He needed to birdie his final hole Friday just to make the cut on the number, one-under par.

Saturday, he showed Mackenzie tour pros what he can do. Du Toit opened his round with back-to-back birdies, on his way to going five-under 31 on the front side.

After a bogey on 10, he regrouped with four birdies and an eagle over his next seven holes.

“I was just thrilled to play the weekend and to go try and shoot a great score," said du Toit.

"I love playing as a single, so that was awesome for me. I tried to birdie every hole and give myself a good look, and I played well."

Du Toit is 11-under through three rounds. He's tired for ninth, six shots in back of third round leader Robby Shelton.

Shelton has slept on the lead after all three rounds at Gallagher's Canyon. Saturday, he carded five birdies and an eagle on his way to a six-under 65, and a three shot led heading into Sunday's final round.

The eagle came on the 505 yard par five, ninth hole. His second shot went well over the flag to the back of the green, but he drained the ,long bomb for eagle.

Shelton says everything is working for him right now. He says he's in the driver's seat heading into Sunday.

“I’m throwing darts, and luckily a few putts fell,” said Shelton.

“I can put it on cruise control and hopefully someone doesn’t go stupid low.”

Adam Webb is alone in second spot at 14-under. Three others are tied four shots back.

Seann Harlingten is the top Canadian. He's five in back of Shelton after a third round four-under 67.

The winner Sunday will cash a winners cheque worth $31,500.

